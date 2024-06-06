Clarksville Jr Pro Football League Opens Registration for 2024 Season

Clarksville, TN – Excitement is building as the Clarksville Jr Pro Football League announces registration for the 2024 football season on June 8th and June 22nd.

Young athletes and cheerleaders from across the region are invited to sign up for an action-packed season at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Registration Details:

Dates: June 8th and June 22nd

June 8th and June 22nd Time: 10:00am to 5:00pm

10:00am to 5:00pm Location: Wilma Rudolph Event Center

Wilma Rudolph Event Center Ages: 5-12

5-12 Fees: $150.00 for both football players and cheerleaders

Registration Requirements:

Football players and cheerleaders will sign up according to the school they attend or are zoned for. The registration fee covers uniforms, t-shirts, and sweatshirts for cheerleaders, while football players will need to provide their own cleats, mouthpiece, and chin strap. It is mandatory for all football players to weigh in at the time of registration.

Participants are required to bring the following for registration:

Birth certificate (for football players)

Registration fee

Participant

Only one parent or legal guardian needs to be present

Additional Information:

Early sign-ups will be held at one convenient location, the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, on the designated dates. This is an excellent opportunity for families to secure their spots in the league and prepare for the upcoming season.

The Clarksville Jr Pro Football League provides a fantastic platform for young athletes to develop their skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship. With comprehensive training and a supportive community, the league is dedicated to fostering the growth and potential of every participant.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of the 2024 football season! Whether you’re a returning player or new to the league, come join us for an exciting season of football and cheerleading. Mark your calendars and get ready to sign up on June 8th and June 22nd at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

About Our League

The Clarksville Jr. Pro Football League has served the community with youth sports for over fifty-seven years. The games are played on Saturdays throughout the Fall season. It begins in September and lasts through the middle of November.

Players must be 5 years old by August 15th to play. Cheerleaders can also start at age 5 by August 15th

There is a $3.00 admission fee on Saturdays for spectators at the high schools where games are played. The admission fee supports the area’s high school booster programs.

We are grateful to be a part of the Clarksville Youth Sports Community and to work cooperatively with the area of middle and high school athletics.