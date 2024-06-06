Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 6th – 10th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we head into the weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. The weather will start off warm and sunny, but a chance of thunderstorms will move in as we progress through the weekend.

The day will begin partly sunny Thursday but will gradually become fully sunny with a high near 85 degrees. The west-northwest wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

By Thursday night, the skies will be mostly clear with a low of around 58 degrees, and the northwest wind will calm down to become almost still.

Expect another sunny day on Friday with a high near 81 degrees. The west-northwest wind will continue at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night will remain mostly clear with a low of around 58 degrees, and the wind will again calm in the evening.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Saturday, with a high near 80. A light south-southwest wind will increase to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday night will see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00am. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the low will be around 66 degrees. The wind will be west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms remains at 50 percent on Sunday. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Light west winds will turn west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday night will have a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 58 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at around 5 mph, becoming calm later.

Looking ahead, Monday will be sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of around 56 degrees, providing a pleasant start to the new week.

As we approach the weekend, the weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County will offer a combination of sun and occasional storms. Make sure to plan your outdoor activities accordingly and stay prepared for potential rain, especially on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the weekend, and stay safe!