Nashville Sounds Announce Game Time Change for Sunday, September 8th

First Pitch for Contest Against Gwinnett Moved From 6:05pm to 2:05pm.

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced that the first pitch of the game against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) on Sunday, September 8th has been changed from 6:05pm to 2:05pm CT.

This is the only schedule change for Sounds games at First Horizon Park – all other scheduled first pitch times remain as scheduled.

The Sounds’ updated 2024 schedule can be found here.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game and season ticket memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com

