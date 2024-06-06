Nashville Sounds Announce Game Time Change for Sunday, September 8th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced that the first pitch of the game against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves) on Sunday, September 8th has been changed from 6:05pm to 2:05pm CT.

This is the only schedule change for Sounds games at First Horizon Park – all other scheduled first pitch times remain as scheduled.

The Sounds’ updated 2024 schedule can be found here.

