82.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 7, 2024
HomeArts/Leisure4th Annual Clarksville Child Safety Fair Draws Crowds at Governors Square Mall
Arts/Leisure

4th Annual Clarksville Child Safety Fair Draws Crowds at Governors Square Mall

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Child Safety Fair
Clarksville Child Safety Fair

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Kinsley Lynch Foundation recently hosted its 4th Annual Clarksville Child Safety Fair at Governors Square Mall. The event featured more than 100 vendors and lots to browse and see for all ages.

Parents were invited to bring the kids and take tours of a fire truck, police car, and ambulance. Lots of food vendors were on hand offering yummy treats, as well as bouncy houses for jumping, and it was all for a great cause.

The Kinsley Lynch Foundation’s mission is to provide scholarships to families who can not afford ISR (Infant Swimming Resource) swim instruction and offer a safe community in which those who have been affected by drowning incidents can connect.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU Athletics Sets Record with Eight Teams Achieving Perfect APR Scores
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online