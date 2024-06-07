ALDI Expands: New Store Opens in Clarksville on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – ALDI, which has been voted #1 in Everyday Low Prices 7 Years in a Row*, will offer Clarksville residents affordable food (and more), all at great prices, as it opens its newest store at 2829 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The intentionally different ALDI business model has fans across the country raving about the company’s fast and affordable shopping experience, award-winning exclusive brands, and a weekly lineup of limited-time ALDI Finds. Local shoppers can experience the ALDI difference themselves when the new Clarksville store opens on Thursday, June 13th, 2024, at 8:30am. The store will be open daily from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

To celebrate, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.** Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes during the grand opening weekend, June 13th through June 16th, for a chance to win a $500.00 ALDI gift card. ***

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster, and easier,” said Amy Peters, Mount Juliet vice president for ALDI. “ALDI is positioned to help keep costs as low as possible because of our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency. We’re committed to offering our shoppers the products they know and love at the lowest possible prices, period! We have served the Clarksville community for more than five years and are excited to continue offering residents an affordable way of shopping.”

Doubling Down on the ALDI Differences

Low-price leader: Providing access to affordable groceries is important and that’s why ALDI is committed to offering fresh food at the lowest possible prices.

About ALDI

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers nationwide each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices.

ALDI strives to positively impact its customers, employees, and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability******.

In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at shop.aldi.us.

For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.