Altra Federal Credit Union Hosts Free Financial Education Camps for Youth

Clarksville, TN—As part of their Cash Camp series, Altra Federal Credit Union will offer three FREE ONE-DAY financial education camps to youth as young as 7. Each session will take place at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, located at 350 Pageant Lane Ste 501, Clarksville, TN 37040.

All camps are facilitated by Altra employees and will incorporate hands-on learning experiences with age-appropriate activities, games, and discussions. Snacks, refreshments, and lunch are included.

Dollar$ & ¢ents Camp is offered for ages 7-8 and will work on developing a basic knowledge of money history, what money is, how it is used and made, and basic spending concepts. Dollar$ & ¢ents Camp will be held Tuesday, June 25th, from 9:00am-3:00pm.

Super Savers Camp is offered for ages 9-10 and will help build a foundation for key financial concepts, such as the importance of budgeting and differentiating between needs and wants. Super Savers Camp will be held Wednesday, June 26th from 9:00am-3:00pm.

Money Smart Camp is offered for ages 11-12 and will work on developing their money smart skills by covering topics from creating SMART goals, basic credit concepts and basic money-growth strategies. Money Smart Camp will be held Thursday, June 27th from 9:00am-3:00pm.

While each camp builds on skills learned in previous camps, it is not a requirement to have attended previous camps.

Please note, each camp curriculum has been specifically curated for that age group. We ask that you only register for the camp that your child’s age fits in.

“We are very excited to bring Cash Camp back to the Clarksville area thanks to the Public Library! We hope that students in our camps take away skills that they will use in the future. Our goal is to help kids start small by understanding money basics and doing it in a way that makes it fun!,” said Danielle Anderson, Manager, Youth Strategies for Altra Federal Credit Union.

Membership is not required to attend our camps, but registration is necessary to save seats as sessions are limited to 24 attendees. Head to our website www.altra.org to sign up!

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.8 billion in assets and more than 150,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

