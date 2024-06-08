73.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 8, 2024
HomeEducationClarksville Academy’s Third Annual Blue & Gold Auction Funds Safety, Security Updates
Education

Clarksville Academy’s Third Annual Blue & Gold Auction Funds Safety, Security Updates

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun
Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Shelby’s Trio was the location for this year’s Clarksville Academy Blue & Gold Auction, with a live auction, a silent auction, and a student artwork section from which proceeds are put back into the student art program.

Kaleigh Goostree is CA’s Director of Development. “I’m in charge of fundraising, some event planning, and alumni relations,” Goostree said. “This is our 3rd annual Blue and Gold Auction. It has become our largest fundraiser, and we have been blessed with some wonderful supporters at CA.

“Each year we focus on a specific project. Last year it was the renovation of the Brenda Stone building. This year’s funds will go to safety and security updates at the main campus, our sports complex, and our new building.”

Nearly 100 attended the event, enjoying great food from Trattoria di Cat, a live painting by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, and the always-entertaining auctioneer skills of Shane McCarrell.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU Volleyball hires Ashley Gasaway as Assistant Coach
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online