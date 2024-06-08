Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 8th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will improve the intersections along SR 112 / SR 76 by grading, draining, and constructing retaining walls.

Temporary lane closures will be in place daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from West of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 11-17).

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-40

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures at the split to I-40 EB & I-65 SB at MM 209.8 to replace a gore sign. (MM 172-174)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.



Daily, 1:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

Davidson County – I-65

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

6/6 – 6/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary ramp closure at Exit 98 (Millersville / Goodlettsville) on I-65 NB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 96-97)

6/6 – 6/12, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary ramp closure at Exit 96 (Rivergate Parkway) on I-65 SB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 95-96)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Parkway) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Boulevard) (MM 89 – 95).

6/10 – 6/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Pkwy to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm there will be daytime flagging for paving operations on Clarksville Pike.

Dickson County – SR 46

The Construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek (LM 19.06).

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing box and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) was expanded on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime single lane closures in both directions for guardrail installation from MM 181.0 to 196.6.

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, I-65 NB and SB will be closed temporarily for roadway maintenance. One lane will remain open at all times.

6/7 – 6/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 112 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

Scheduled Maintenance

Davidson County – I-65

Milling and Paving

6/13, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary SB lane closures on I-65 in lanes 3 & 4 for milling and paving operations. (mm 97).

