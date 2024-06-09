Austin Peay State University’s Master of Healthcare Administration program receives CAHME accreditation

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) program has received its initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) for a three-year term.

“Our MHA program is designed for our graduates to be prepared to become prominent and well-qualified applicants for positions as healthcare management professionals,” said Dr. Blake Hendrickson, Austin Peay State University’s MHA program director. “Our goal is to provide students with current skills needed in health services administration programs, where they will be able to lead with excellence and improve health outcomes, especially in this location of multiple leading healthcare organizations.”

“CAHME’s mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME. “CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management. [Austin Peay State University’s] program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”??

About Austin Peay State University’s MHA Program

Austin Peay State University’s Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) program is a transformative experience for the careers of students and the healthcare organizations they serve. The mission of MHA is to prepare diverse entry and mid-level professionals to positively and directly contribute to the robust regional healthcare market in Middle Tennessee and beyond.

The accessible online degree program provides high-value, competency-driven training that prepares students for progressive leadership roles in a variety of healthcare settings.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 150 academic programs in management, a field broadly defined to include healthcare quality and safety and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies and practical experiences.

This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.