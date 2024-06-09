Marsha Blackburn Exposes President Joe Biden’s Executive Order on Immigration as ‘Political Gimmick’

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and several of their GOP colleagues in a press conference to discuss United States President Joe Biden’s deceptive executive order on immigration and his administration’s refusal to enforce existing laws.

Remarks

Under President Joe Biden, Every Town is a Border Town

“The American people are living the results of this open border. Every town is a border town. Every state is a border state, and it is all because Joe Biden’s border policy is an open border. And we have seen that from day one.”

“Just look at the 94 executive actions that he took in his first 100 days – 94 that opened up the border and made legal immigration more difficult and opened the way for illegal immigration. Indeed, you could say that one of the focuses of this administration has been to make illegal legal.”

Joe Biden is Helping Illegal Aliens Circumvent Rule of Law

“We have an American President who is choosing to find ways to help people circumvent the rule of law. That is what this administration is doing, and you need look no further than Biden’s border policy by the numbers – the 94 executive actions, the 10 million illegal aliens that have crossed into this country”

“Start to add up these numbers. Look at what it gives you. It gives you the number one issue with the American people, which is the open southern border. It is the 108,000 drug deaths from last year – people that are dying of fentanyl. It is the gangs that are in our communities that have never seen a gang, the crime that is in our streets, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking.”

Joe Biden Dismantled President Trump’s Secure Border

“The numbers are adding up, and here you go with an election-year political gimmick to try to push this issue aside so that he can go to a debate and say, ‘Well, I did something…’ He did do something. He did it on day one by dismantling a secure border that President Trump had handed over to him and turning it into an open border where we do not know who is coming into the country or the reason they are coming into the country.”

Additional Speakers

U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) also joined the press conference.