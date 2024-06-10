Clarksville-Montgomery County under Fog Advisory until 8:00am Tuesday morning

59.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, June 10, 2024
News

Thick Fog

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Fog Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and nearby counties until Tuesday morning at 8:00am.

In dense fog, visibility is one-quarter to one-half mile. Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Counties Affected

Montgomery County, Cheatham County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Robertson County and Stewart County.

