Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 10th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 10th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Azula is a 6 year old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Azula weighs 57 pounds and does well with other dogs, cats and children. Azula has been a featured pet on some local businesses as well. This girl is a delight! Come for a meet and greet, take this girl for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Steve is an adult 2 year old male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He is just a chill guy! You won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Smokey is an adult female Domestic medium hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. Smokey does have a grade 3 heart murmur which will continue to be evaluated during her regular vet visits, but does not affect her in daily activities. She is great with other cats and children. Smokey is very affectionate, has a super sweet disposition and would make a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Salt is an adult female Domestic Shorthair gal. She is fully vetted, litter trained, on flea preventatives, spayed, dewormed and was tested negative for FeLV/FIV. She will greet you at the door and never leave your side.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3-year-old, super sweet Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted, on all preventatives including HW and flea and tick and is spayed. Shamrock keeps her kennel clean and does play with other dogs. She is very smart and eager to please.

Shamrock has been in rescue far too long and is really wanting a family and forever home. She does have a lot of Lab in her and will benefit greatly having an active family who will be able to offer her all kinds of outdoor adventures. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add Shamrock to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Reba is a 6 month old female Cattle dog mix. Mom is a Red Heeler mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and microchipped. Reba is currently weighing about 20 pounds and will probably be a medium sized dog. She has been around other dogs and young children.

Unsure about cats. She has a lot of young dog energy, so a large fenced yard and plenty of toys and activities to keep her busy will be great!

Reba can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Annie is a 4 year old female Border Collie. She has been fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and house trained, uses the doggie door and does go in a crate nicely. Annie is good with children and cats but needs to be the only dog in the home. Annie would be a great hiking partner and absolutely loves the water!

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Penny is a 2 year old female mix breed. Sweet Penny was found abandoned and alone by Cumberland Ferry and needed a savior. Lisa and staff at the Farm got her fully vetted, just finished deworming and up to date rabies vaccinations. She is house trained, such a sweet personality, good with kids and does very well playing with puppies.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FaceBook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Tina 2 Tone is a 7 month old female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She loves the company of other cats and will do great in a home where her people are home a lot. She enjoys being held, playing with interactive toys and she is an avid bird watcher!

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Royal is a young female American Staffordshire Terrier. She has a beautiful gray, blue, silver white and cream coat. She is loyal, gentle, smart and affectionate. She is a bit of a couch potato too. Royal is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with children. She does prefer to be the ONLY dog in the home and no cats please.

Royal’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/royal or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Woody is a one year old male Hound mix. He, along with his 7 brothers and sisters were found a year ago dumped by the river in Port Royal State Park. A good samaritan got them into rescue quickly and with love and patience have turned into fun, amazing pups.

A few of his siblings have been adopted but Woody is still waiting! Woody is fully vetted, on the neuter waiting list and is kennel/crate trained. He does play well with one of his siblings but can be dog selective so a meet and greet is required if there is another dog in the home.



Woody does well with children but still has puppy energy so possibly children age 6 or older just due to his energy. He is a happy boy just looking for his forever home. Woody’s adoption fees come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.