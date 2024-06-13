Austin Peay State University hires Landon Cottrell as Men’s Golf Assistant Coach

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Easton Key has named Landon Cottrell, who spent the last two years as the head coach at Division II Delta State, his assistant coach.

“I’m extremely excited to add Landon to our coaching staff,” said Key. “Landon brings multiple years of collegiate head coaching experience that will add value to our program. Landon was a former player of mine and will bring the right mindset needed to give the program the championship culture we strive for.”

Cottrell began his coaching career as the head coach at Delta State and led the program to a 10th-place finish at the 2023 Gulf South Conference Men’s Golf Championship. In his second season at the helm, Cottrell helped the Statesmen pick up two spots and finish eighth at the 2024 GSC Championship.

Before starting his coaching career at Delta State, Cottrell worked as an independent golf swing instructor throughout the Southeast.

A native of Collierville, Tennessee, Cottrell began his collegiate career at Trevecca, where he was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and earned G-MAC All-Conference honors after posting a 74.67 scoring average – the best single-season mark in program history.

After one season at Trevecca, Cottrell transferred to Delta State, where he played for Key in his first three seasons in Cleveland, Mississippi. Cottrell posted two top-10 finishes during his career and helped the Statesmen earn a spot in the 2022 NCAA South/Southeast Regional Tournament during his senior season.

A two-time graduate of Delta State, Cottrell earned his bachelor’s in business administration in December 2020 before earning a master’s in business administration in May 2022.

