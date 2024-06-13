Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 14th – 17th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a mix of sunny skies and warm temperatures, perfect for outdoor activities. As the week progresses, temperatures will gradually rise, culminating in a hot and sunny Sunday.

On Thursday, expect areas of fog before 7:00am, followed by sunny skies and a high near 89°F. The wind will be calm throughout the day.

There will be patchy fog after 4:00am on Thursday night, with mostly clear skies and a low of around 64°F.

Friday’s forecast includes patchy fog before 7:00am, then sunny skies with a high near 92°F. Winds will remain calm, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

It will be mostly clear Friday night, with a low of around 69°F and calm winds.

Sunny skies can be expected Saturday with a high near 92°F, accompanied by a light east-northeast wind around 5 mph.

It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 67°F and calm winds Saturday night.

Sunday will be sunny and hot, with temperatures reaching a high of 97°F. Calm winds will shift to the south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 73°F and a south-southeast wind of around 5 mph.

As we move into Monday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 93°F.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the low will be around 72°F.

In summary, Clarksville-Montgomery County will enjoy predominantly sunny weather with increasing temperatures over the weekend. Be prepared for hot conditions on Sunday, and keep an eye out for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as we start the new week.