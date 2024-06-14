APSU Women’s Golf junior Erica Scutt selected to ASUN Spring Winners for Life Team

Jacksonville, FL – Erica Scutt, of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, was named to the 2023-24 Atlantic Sun Conference Spring Winners for Life Team, the league announced Thursday.

The ASUN Winners For Life teams are composed of one student-athlete from each of the conference’s 14 institutions who displays excellence on and off the playing surface.

The teams honor a campus citizen who is respected as one who shares and demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: education, honesty, student-athlete experience, fairness, health, ambition, respect, diversity, inclusion, leadership, responsibility, and sportsmanship.

During her junior season, Scutt led the APSU Govs with a 73.35 stroke average while recording a team-best 29 counting scores in 31 rounds played. Scutt also led the Govs with four rounds in the 60s and 13 rounds at even or under par with a low round of 66 twice.

An Alpharetta, Georgia native, Scutt won twice during the 2023-24 season, with her wins coming in back-to-back weeks. The first came when she shot a five-under 211 at the APSU Intercollegiate, then she shot a four-under 212 to win the Saluki Invitational. She also recorded a 621-159-12 record against the field this season –a .796 individual winning percentage.

Scutt was named a First Team All-ASUN selection in 2024 and a Second Team All-ASUN in 2023. She also was named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar during her freshman and sophomore seasons and has been named to the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List in all six semesters of her career.

Off the course, Scutt served as the Vice President for the Austin Peay State University Student-Athlete Advisory Council during the 2023-24 academic year and has been named the SAAC President for the upcoming 2024-25 year. Scutt led the APSU SAAC’s canned food drive during the holidays in addition to volunteering with Buddy Ball, Operation Christmas Child, the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, and fundraising for Turner’s Heroes.

Scutt also participated in APSU’s Help an Elf program and was part of a Rotary Park Clean-Up Crew. Finally, she delivered letters to residents at two separate nursing homes in Clarksville.

Scutt is the first Austin Peay State University women’s golfer to be selected to the ASUN Winners for Life Team.

2023-24 ASUN Spring Winners for Life Team

Erica Scutt, Austin Peay – Women’s Golf

Kyle Playsted, Bellarmine – Men’s Lacrosse

Madison Homes, Central Arkansas – Women’s Golf

Jeanay Riley, Eastern Kentucky – Softball

Angelina Bonilla, Florida Gulf Coast – Softball

Jacob Greiner, Jacksonville – Men’s Lacrosse

Lauren Thompson, Lipscomb – Women’s Golf

Paula Klemperer, North Alabama – Beach Volleyball

Allison Benning, North Florida – Softball

Emily Skaar, Queens – Women’s Track & Field

Tim Gennes, Stetson, Men’s Tennis