Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 13th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be working on the construction of a concrete box culvert on the US-41A Bypass (SR-12) near SR-13/SR-48 (LM 12.85), including grading, drainage, and paving.

There will be a continuous lane closure for relocating barrier rail to right lane and keeping the right lane closed. Closing turning lane from SR13/48 North to SR 12 East.

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from West of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 11-17)

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00pm – 3:00pm: temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

6/17, 9:00pm – 12:00pm, Intermittent shoulder closures EB and WB as needed. Mobile operations will also be utilized. (MM47-48)

Pothole Patching

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, Crews will be conducting patch work at Exit 57A on I-24 East (lanes 1-3)

Davidson County – I-40

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures at the split to I-40 EB & I-65 SB @ MM 209.8 to replace a gore sign. (MM 209 – 210)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for fiber optic cable installation throughout the project limits

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, there will be nighttime single lane closures and Rolling Roadblocks in both directions for foundation and gantry installation.

Misc. Drain Cleaning

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, Single WB lane closure for drain cleaning. (MM 213-218)

Davidson County – I-65

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, a temporary ramp will be closed at Exit 98 (Millersville / Goodlettsville) on I-65 NB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 96-97)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, a temporary ramp will be closed at Exit 96 (Rivergate Parkway) on I-65 SB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 95-96)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Boulevard) (MM 89 – 95)

From now at 8:00pm continuously until 6/16 at 5:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Pkwy to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, lane closures on I-65 will be alternating in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Parkway to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane.



On call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3

6/17 – 6/19, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, there will be lane shifts on I-65 SB ramp to Briley Parkway WB ramp Exit 90A, to saw damaged concrete areas. Ramp will remain open. (MM 90)

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daytime flagging for paving operations on Clarksville Pike will occur daily from 9:00pm until 3:00pm.

Dickson County – SR 46

The Construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek (LM 19.06).

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing box and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, there will be nighttime single lane closures in both directions for guardrail installation from MM 181.0 to 196.6.

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

6/15 – 6/16, 8:00pm – 5:00pm, there will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 112 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.