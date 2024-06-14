Gwinnett Stripers shutout, roll Nashville Sounds, 12-0

Lawrenceville, GA – After dropping a close game yesterday, the Nashville Sounds (35-32) were routed by the Gwinnett Stripers (32-35), 12-0, on Friday night at Coolray Field.

After Evan McKendry (1-4) got two outs in the bottom of the second, Eli White came home on a wild pitch to score Gwinnett’s first run. The Stripers would get four-straight run scoring hits, including back-to-back home runs by Drake Baldwin and Yuli Gurriel, to go up 7-0 after two.

A two-run homer by Nacho Alvarez Jr. in the fourth and Gurriel’s second homer in the sixth, a three-run blast, made it an even dozen for Gwinnett.

The Sounds’ offense totaled just four hits on the night. A Tyler Black double in the fourth inning put a pair of runners into scoring position, but Bryce Elder (5-1) managed to get out of the jam without allowing a run. The 2023 National League All-Star dominated, striking out nine without allowing a walk in eight scoreless innings.

McKendry finished with nine runs allowed (all earned) in 4.1 innings. Rob Zastryzny yielded three in 1.2 innings of relief. Joel Kuhnel and Darrell Thompson each worked a scoreless inning late. On top of Black’s double, Garrett Mitchell, Chris Roller and Freddy Zamora also cracked the hit column with a single each.

The Sounds will need to win each of the final two games of the series to force a series split. Right-hander Chad Patrick (5-1, 2.87) will make the start for Nashville tomorrow. He’ll face left-hander Dylan Dodd. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm central time at Coolray Field.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are mathematically eliminated from winning the International League in the first half of the season. Nashville is 10.5 games behind league-leading Omaha with eight games left to play.

Isaac Collins’ eight-game RBI streak and hitting streak came to an end after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Francisco Mejía also saw his eight-game hitting streak end after going 0-for-4.

The Sounds pitching staff had a 4.26 ERA on the season entering the series at Gwinnett. Since Tuesday, the team’s ERA is 9.55 after allowing 35 earned runs in 33 innings.

Tonight is Nashville’s largest loss since falling 19-2 vs. Columbus on July 4th last season.

