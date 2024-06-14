Hopkinsville Community College Foundation receives $8,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation has been awarded an $8,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant, according to Foundation Executive Director Yvette Eastham. – The Hopkinsville Community College Foundation has been awarded an $8,000 Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant, according to Foundation Executive Director Yvette Eastham.

Hopkinsville Community College Adult Education Program is slated to be used with the GED program in local jails. The project title, Reducing Recidivism through Educational Attainment will enable staff from the adult education program to purchase computers and other materials to support instruction to incarcerated students. The grant, written in tandem with the

“The HCC Foundation is proud to have obtained funding for this important program supporting the successful reintegration of justice involved students. We know that this is an important accomplishment for those students, and reducing barriers to re-entry into our local communities is critical to helping individuals obtain a fresh start,” Eastham shared.

This is the first investment by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation with the HCC Foundation and the college’s adult education programs. The HCC Foundation presented the HCC Adult Education program with the funds prior to last week’s annual GED Graduation program on campus.

HCC Director of Adult Education Gary Dawson is pleased that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s investment will help support the services his staff provides to local jails. Dawson shared his hope that this investment will enable his staff to serve more students as interest in the GED program offered by the jail has grown.