TVHS, Fort Campbell Dental Ribbon Cutting Celebrates New VA Dental Clinic

Fort Campbell, KY – Daniel Dücker, Tennessee Valley Healthcare System executive director, Col. Jeffery Hambrice, U.S. Army Dental Health Activity-Fort Campbell commander, Dr. Donna Walls, TVHS chief of dental services, and Dr. Kennedy Germany, TVHS Dental Clinic local area supervisor, cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the Taylor VA Dental Clinic on Fort Campbell Wednesday, June 12th, 2024.

The new VA dental clinic provides increased access to care for thousands of Veterans in Clarksville and surrounding areas. It is the latest partnership between the VA, TVHS, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Health System, and the U.S. Army Dental Health Activity—Fort Campbell.

Dücker, a retired Army Colonel and now TVHS Executive Director, explained this partnership with VA and Army Dental is a victory for Veterans because Army Dental patients today are VA patients tomorrow.

“Today is about better serving all those Veterans who deserve the care that we provide them, because it’s the right thing to do,” said Dücker.

According to Hambrice, this partnership is setting the bar for future joint ventures.

“This ribbon cutting signifies an accomplishment that we can all be very proud of – the first ever partnership with the VA and an Army dental clinic – this is one of one.”

Hambrice also explained the importance of Taylor Dental Clinic as the site for the VA Dental Clinic.

“Since the onset of the war on terrorism until today, Taylor Dental Clinic has treated more than 430,000 Soldiers. I think it’s fitting that many of them who served heroically are now able to return here as Veterans and receive dental care in an environment in which they are familiar and comfortable,” Hambrice added.

Echoing the commander’s sentiments, Walls added that this union of service is yet another opportunity for TVHS to support those who have served our nation, where they reside.

“The clinic will provide another access point for our Clarksville area Veterans, which will allow them to receive treatment locally,” said Walls.

The Military Health System, Defense Health Agency, enables the National Defense Strategy by providing a Medically Ready Force, a Ready Medical Force, and improving the health of all those entrusted to its care. DHA is more than combat medicine. The MHS is a complex system that weaves together health care delivery, medical education, public health, private sector partnerships, and cutting-edge medical research and development.

This partnership between TVHS, Dental Health Activity-Fort Campbell, and BACH perfectly underpins the BACH Health System lines of effort that matches the MHS Strategy. ‘Collaboration is the lifeblood of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Health System. We actively pursue opportunities to build our community, providing an environment where leaders at every level are empowered to engage partners in improving healthcare through training and fostering meaningful relationships, both internally and externally.’