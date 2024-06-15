101st Airborne Division Celebrates 249th U.S. Army Birthday

Fort Campbell, KY – Col. Kevin Sharp, chief of staff, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Pvt. Mariah Engle, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Williamson, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, senior enlisted advisor of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), celebrate the 249th U.S. Army birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony on Fort Campbell, KY, June 13th, 2024.

It is a long-standing Army tradition to have the oldest and youngest Soldier cut the Army birthday cake to commemorate all who have answered the call to service since the Army’s founding in 1775.