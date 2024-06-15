Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Administrator Appointments for May 2024

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) announced several key administrative appointments on May 16th, 2024, highlighting experienced and accomplished educators stepping into new leadership roles.

Director of High Schools

Bryan Feldman has been selected as the Director of High Schools for CMCSS. Feldman has served as the principal of Clarksville High School since 2017. Previously, he served for seven years as the principal of West Creek Middle School, two years as an assistant principal at Kenwood Middle School, and ten years as an English and history teacher in North Carolina.

Over his 26-year career in education, Feldman has served in numerous school and district-level leadership roles, and he serves as a coach for graduate students in Austin Peay State University’s Aspiring Administrator Preparation Network.

Feldman was named a Teacher of the Year in 2003 and 2008, the Tennessee School Counselors Association Principal of the Year in 2015, and the TSSAA A.F. Bridges Principal of the Year in 2019 and 2022. He earned his M.Ed. in School Administration from Gardner-Webb University and his B.A. in Social Studies Education from Purdue University.

Director of Student Services

Tavis Massey has been selected as the Director of Student Services for CMCSS. Massey has served as the principal of Northeast High School since 2016. Previously, he served as an assistant principal, Athletic Director, and Academy Administrator for four years at Northeast High School, one year at Rossview High School, and six years as the Academy Principal at Pearl-Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School.

Massey began his teaching career in 2000 and has served as a classroom teacher, Title I Tutor, athletics coach, Exceptional Education Case Manager, and Discipline Committee Member, among other school-level leadership roles. He was named a Voya Unsung Heroes program winner in 2015 and a TNLead High Potential Assistant Principal in 2013-14.

Additionally, he has completed numerous state and national professional development courses in student discipline, special education, and cultural competency.

Massey earned his M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction and his B.B.A. in Business Administration from Tennessee State University, where he was a member of the TSU Aristocrat of Bands, and he has earned certifications in Supervision of Attendance, special education, and school administration.

Early Technical College at TCAT Administrator

Dr. James Bailey has been selected as the administrator of the Early Technical College at TCAT. Dr. Bailey has served as the principal of Kenwood High School since 2021. He joined CMCSS in 2020 as the Adult Education and Transition to Work Supervisor.

Dr. Bailey has over 17 years of administrative experience, serving as the principal of Whites Creek High School in Nashville. Under his leadership, Whites Creek experienced a 20-percent increase in the graduation rate. Dr. Bailey was named Principal of the Year for Middle Tennessee in February 2020.

During his 17 years with Metro Nashville Public Schools, he also served as assistant principal at Hillsboro High and Pearl-Cohn High Schools and as a teacher at Jere Baxter Middle School.



He earned his Ed.D. in Administrator Leadership from Walden University, Ed.S. in Administration and Supervision from Middle Tennessee State University, M.Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction from Tennessee State University, and B.A. in Bible and Theology from American Baptist College.

Richview Middle School Assistant Principal

Dr. Frances Canada-McKillip has been selected as an assistant principal at Richview Middle School. Dr. Canada-McKillip began her career in public education with CMCSS in 2009 and has taught all levels of Spanish at Clarksville High School.

She has held numerous school and district-level leadership roles, including CMCSS Diversity Mentor Teacher, Clarksville High School Leadership Team member, Spanish Language Lead Teacher, At-Risk Committee member, and a member of the CMCSS curriculum and textbook committees.

Before entering a career in public education, Dr. Canada-McKillip was a leader in the private sector for over 15 years, serving as a Director of Human Resources, Marketing Director, Branch Manager, and Corporate Recruitment Agent, among other roles.

She was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society in 2021, earned the National Society of High School Scholars Distinction Award in 2019, and was a Green Apple Award Recipient in 2009 and 2010. Dr. Canada-McKillip earned her Ed.D. and Ed.S. from Trevecca Nazarene University, MAT from Austin Peay State University, and B.S. from Louisiana State University.

Byrns Darden Elementary School Assistant Principal

Mark Banasiak has been selected as an assistant principal at Byrns Darden Elementary School. Banasiak has served for 24 years as a physical education teacher at Sango Elementary School and also served for one year at Burt Elementary School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

Over his 25-year career in public education, Banasiak has held several school, district, state, and national leadership roles, including CMCSS Lead Elementary Physical Education Teacher, TDOE Standards Review and Student Growth Measures Development committees, and the National Physical Education Task Force, to name a few. He has presented at numerous state and national professional learning conferences, and he has published over 45 professional learning and physical education resources.

Additionally, he has served in several community leadership capacities, including two terms as a Montgomery County Commissioner, eight years with the East Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department, eight years on the CMCSS Insurance Trust, and four years with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation.



Banasiak was named the 2019 Southern District SHAPE Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year and National Finalist, 2019 TAHPERD’s “Outstanding Professionals Across the State,” 2017 TAHPERD Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year, Hope Street Group Tennessee Teacher Fellow in 2015-16, and a Share the Wealth Puckett-Merriman Physical Education Professional Award co-winner in 2011.



He earned his Ed.S. in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University, M.S. in Health and Human Performance: Public & Community Health from Austin Peay State University, and B.S. in Health and Physical Education from Tennessee Technological University.