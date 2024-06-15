Community Comes Together at The Hub’s Event at Burt Elementary School

Clarksville, TN – The Hub, a Clarksville-Montgomery County program designed to unite resources, recently held an event at Burt Elementary School that drew hundreds of local citizens.

The Hub targets underrepresented areas and directs resources to those parts of the community. The organization has access to multiple park locations and venues that allow more public accessibility to events, and has established a social media presence to reach a growing number of followers.

On hand were several Hub partners, e.g. APSU Athletics, Nursing, Office of Research & Sponsored Programs, and more. As well as Clarksville Parks & Recreation, Neighborhood and Community Services, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) and local businesses like Chick-Fil-A.

Photo Gallery