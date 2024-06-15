Reading to Children: A Key to School Success

What do you do for an encore when you publish your first book at age 9? Well, if you’re Katelyn Lonas, you go on to write and illustrate over 70 more by the tender age of 17.

Katelyn’s books are all about inspiring others to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. Her motto is “Believe Dream Achieve.” The line includes picture books, chapter books, coloring books, drawing books, fantasy, biography, science and much more. This Bearific collection is available online and in stores.

The books, range from the story of Captain Kate McCue the first American woman to be named captain of a “Mega” cruise ship, to drumming, to gluten free recipes, to myths, to pet care, to the constitution among many others.

In addition, she collaborated with the Marine Mammal Care Center, a non-profit organization working towards saving seals and sea lions, to create books about their stories. Bearific also works with many other individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations, such as Mercy Flights, the nation’s first non-profit air ambulance service, to create aspiring stories.

Families can keep the Bearific fun going with Katelyn’s adorable pictures on puzzles, cards, totes, cartoons and videos.

Why Read

Reading to and with your kids can be a great way to help them do better in school, according to Jessica Logan, assistant professor of educational studies at Ohio State University and a member of Ohio State’s Crane Center for Early Childhood Research and Policy: “Young children whose parents read them five books a day enter kindergarten having heard about 1.4 million more words than kids who were never read to,” she said.

Even kids who are read only one book a day will hear about 290,000 more words by age 5 than those who don’t regularly read books with a parent or caregiver.

“Kids who hear more vocabulary words are going to be better prepared to see those words in print when they enter school,” added Professor Logan. “They are likely to pick up reading skills more quickly and easily.”

The Children’s Bureau of California says reading to your kids gives them seven benefits:

Supported cognitive development Improved language skills Preparation for academic success A special bond between parent and child Increased concentration and discipline Improved imagination and creativity A lifelong love of reading.

Join the Club

