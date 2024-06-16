93.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 16, 2024
HomeNewsBlanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell Juneteenth Holiday Outpatient Services
News

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell Juneteenth Holiday Outpatient Services

News Staff
By News Staff

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – On Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient (BACH) services, including outpatient pharmacies, will close in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

June 19th | Juneteenth Federal Holiday

All outpatient services, including patient-centered medical homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line, close on federal holidays and, therefore, will be closed on June 19th in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Outpatient services reopen on Tuesday, June 20th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns, locate after hours Urgent Care, and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil/, patients can review their medical record, check lab and test results, and securely message their care team a question 24/7 through a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 17th–20th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online