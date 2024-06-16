Nashville Sounds unable to hold onto lead in 5-4 loss to Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds (35-34) jumped out to an early lead versus the Gwinnett Stripers (34-35), but Aaron Ashby struggled, and the offense went cold in a 5-4 loss on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.

The Nashville offense started the game with a bang, scoring four runs in the first inning. Wes Clarke ripped a two-RBI double and Chris Roller followed with a two-RBI single that dropped into right field. Gwinnett’s starter was chased from the game with only one out recorded and the bases loaded. The Sounds were unable to capitalize further with Patrick Dorrian and Garrett Mitchell striking out to end the frame.

The Stripers slowly worked back into the ballgame with a run in the third and fourth innings. In the sixth, Aaron Ashby (1-4) ran into trouble and gave up two more runs which gave Gwinnett a 5-4 lead.

After scoring four runs on three hits in the first, Nashville only mustered one hit for the rest of the game. Though the Sounds walked four times off Gwinnett relievers, they could not cash in on scoring chances. Six Stripers relievers combined to strike out 12 Nashville batters.

DL Hall made his second rehab appearance with the Sounds and was excellent. He only allowed one base runner in a scoreless two innings. Ashby was tasked with the bulk of the innings and struggled with his command. Ashby allowed eight hits, five runs (four earned), and walked three.

The back end of the bullpen thrived with James Meeker (1.0 IP) and Janson Junk (2.0 IP) pitching scoreless innings to keep the game within striking distance. But the offense had nothing to show for in the remaining eight innings of the game.

Nashville returns home and opens a series against the Durham Bulls. The teams met in Durham last month and split the six-game series. Both starters for the series opener are to be determined. The first pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

DL Hall (2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) made his third rehab appearance with Nashville. He has a 4.91 ERA (3.2 IP/2 ER) and three strikeouts.

Wes Clarke extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to ten games with a two-RBI double in the first inning. In the series against Gwinnett, Clarke was 6-for-20 with two home runs, seven RBI, and five runs scored.

With the loss today, Nashville ties their longest losing streak of the season (April 30th-May 3rd vs. Norfolk). It was also the first time this season that the Sonds have lost more than four games in a series.

The four-run blown lead ties the largest for Nashville this season with May 12th at Durham. Aaron Ashby allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in that game.

