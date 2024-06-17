Austin Peay State University Reflects on Clarksville’s Hometown Governors in 2023-24

Clarksville, TN – Conference titles were won at Austin Peay State University (APSU). All Americans were honored. Banners and trophies were raised. All-conference selections were recognized. Record semesters in the classroom were had. Graduates were celebrated.

Many firsts arose and set new precedents. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as Clarksville’s Hometown Team “Seized the Moment” throughout the 2023-24 academic year, with success ranging from the field and hardwood, to the classroom and graduation stage.

The impact of Austin Peay State University student-athletes resonated across the entire Clarksville-Montgomery County community.

We’ll begin the recap of an awe-inspiring 2023-24 in August when Austin Peay State University Athletics launched the Clarksville’s Hometown Team Campaign. This initiative aligned with a core aspect of the athletics strategic plan: enhancing the APSU brand and strengthening campus and community engagement, which also supported the University’s strategic goals.

From football games at Fortera Stadium to basketball games in the new F&M Bank Arena, to local coffee shops, the Clarksville’s Hometown Team flags, bumper stickers, and digital signage were visible throughout the area. This campaign was more than just marketing; it symbolized the Governors’ unwavering commitment to Austin Peay State University, the local community, and its global alumni network.

The Clarksville’s Hometown Team campaign is rooted in the “Total Gov Concept,” which all Governors embrace: “The foundation of the Total Gov Concept is to expect success, attack challenges with enthusiasm, and believe there is a way to perform to our fullest potential. We strive for all Governors to pursue excellence in all aspects of their experience: leadership development, personal growth and wellness, and community outreach.”

As it always has, Austin Peay State University expected success throughout 2023-24, and in countless ways, it achieved it. From women’s basketball defeating a Power Five opponent to baseball’s triumph over a major SEC team, the Governors consistently performed to their fullest potential. Likewise, the APSU Govs attacked challenges.

This resilience was especially evident when student-athletes and coaches united to serve the Clarksville community in the wake of the devastating December tornadoes. The mantra “Clarksville’s Hometown Team” proved to be more than just a slogan; it was truly lived and exemplified by our Governors.

The accomplishments of Governors’ student-athletes spread far and wide, but we’ll start on the academic side, where multiple teams set records, heard their names called in commencement ceremonies, and more.

Academic Achievements

Academic All-Conference: 14 across nine sports

14 across nine sports Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Three across three sports Lyle Miller-Green (Baseball) Maddux Trujillo (Football) Jana Leder (Women’s Tennis)

Three across three sports College Sports Communicators Academic All-District: 41 across 10 sports

41 across 10 sports ASUN Winners For Life: Three across three sports Fall : Tori Case (Soccer) Winter: Isaac Haney (Men’s Basketball) Spring: Erica Scutt (Women’s Golf)

Three across three sports Austin Peay Graduates: 81

81 Student-Athletes with 4.0 GPAs: 144

144 Dean’s List: 288

288 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll: 194

From graduates and unblemished GPAs to Scholar-Athlete of the Year recognition and over 40 CSC All-District selections, APSU student-athletes not only succeeded in the classroom but flourished.



Now, we turn our attention to the playing surface, where champions were named and All-Conference honors were recognized, among many other accomplishments.

APSU Athletic Achievements

Championships: Two Football: Inaugural United Athletic Conference Champions Baseball: Atlantic Sun Conference Regular-Season Champions

Two All-Americans: Six across two sports Lyle Miller-Green (Baseball) Jon Jon Gazdar (Baseball) Mike DiLiello (Football) Cedarius Doss (Football) Jevon Jackson (Football) Kam Thomas (Football)

Six across two sports Conference Yearly Awards: Five across four sports Player of the Year: Lyle Miller-Green (Baseball) Offensive Player of the Year: Mike DiLiello (Football) Defensive Player of the Year: Jon Jon Gazdar (Baseball) Freshman of the Year: La’Nya Foster (Women’s Basketball) Sixth Man of the Year: Sai Witt (Men’s Basketball)

Five across four sports All-Conference: 37 across nine sports

37 across nine sports All-Freshman Team Honors: Seven across seven sports.

With every game played, – whether it resulted in cheering or tears – academic or athletic achievement received… a story was told. Some show records broken, others comebacks mounted, and some the first time a feat was accomplished in the history of Austin Peay State University Athletics.

But nevertheless, they were told. So, here are a few stories and galleries across the past year of Governors athletics.

Memorable Stories & Galleries Throughout the Year

Department

Athletic

It’s often said that when one door closes, another opens, and that couldn’t be more true for the 2023-24 academic year. While this chapter now lives on in the record books and in the hearts of the APSU faithful who witnessed it, it also set the stage for an even bigger, brighter, and more awe-inspiring future for Austin Peay State University.



The achievements and records listed above are just the beginning. The past academic year was remarkable, but the potential for what lies ahead is even greater. As we look forward, there is much to be excited about. The exponential growth of Austin Peay State University and Clarksville continues, and its peak is still far from sight.



It remains, as always, a great day to be a governor.



Let’s Go Peay!