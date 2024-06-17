City of Clarksville offices to close in observance of Juneteenth, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, in observance of Juneteenth.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation recreation centers and golf courses, as well as Fort Defiance Civil War Park, will be closed Wednesday, June 19th. Pools will remain open to the public.

All parks and recreation facilities will resume regular hours on Thursday, June 20th.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will close for the day but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Gas and Water, CDE Lightband

Clarksville Gas and Water administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Wednesday.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line at 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone, and the online bill payment feature will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Wednesday. In case of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or report the issue on their website. Additionally, information about services and bill payments is available online.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Thursday, June 20th for regularly scheduled hours.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the day in 1865 that General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read Order No. 3, which affirmed the end of slavery in the states of the former Confederacy. This momentous occasion has been celebrated as Juneteenth for over 150 years.

Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and a reminder that change is possible.