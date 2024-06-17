Clarksville City Hall DMV Reopens with Enhanced Accessibility, New Counter

Clarksville, TN – The City Hall Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) window is once again open to the public following a renovation project to increase accessibility.

DMV services were put on hold last month so that the counter space could be lowered to a more-accessible height.

“We thank the community for their patience as renovations have taken place in our revenue office. We look forward to resuming DMV services with expanded accessibility for all users,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

DMV services are offered at City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:00am until 4:00pm, and include driver’s license renewal, license duplication, Real ID applications, and address changes.

City Hall additionally offers the following services:

Property tax inquiries and payments.

Business license inquiries, applications, and pick up.

Short-term rental applications and fee payments.

Parking ticket payments.

Transient vendor (food truck) license applications and payments.

Solicitors (peddlers) permit applications and payments.

After-hours establishment permits applications and payments.

Tax relief voucher applications.

DMV Services are also offered at the North Clarksville Service Center (111 Cunningham Lane).

This project is one of the many funded through the City’s Accessibility Enhancements capital project, which the city established in 2023 to ensure city-owned facilities are readily available to everyone.

Projects include, but are not limited to, lowering countertops, installing door opening devices and expanding entryways.

“The Accessibility Enhancements Committee is excited to move this project into complete status. This project, along with countertop renovations in other publicly-accessible city properties, is just one of the many projects being completed this year,” said Lauren Winters, Grants Director for the City of Clarksville.

“Whether you’re visiting City Hall, a City park or a police station, we want everyone to have an easily accessible experience. On behalf of the committee, thank you to our Mayor, City Council, and community for supporting these initiatives. We’re grateful to continue our work for a more accessible Clarksville.”

Stay tuned for updates on additional future accessibility enhancements!