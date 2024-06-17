Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 17th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 17th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Rex is a 2-year-old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He weighs 50 pounds and absolutely loves when you throw the ball. He doesn’t always bring it back but he’s just happy being with you. He would be a great jogging or hiking partner! He is good with children, very lovable and fun. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Owen is an adult 3 year old male Black and White Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. He weighs 12 pounds and is a great companion. He is just a chill guy! You won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Oda Mae is an adult female Domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She is very friendly, vocal, a little sassy and this girl won’t “Ghost” you ( IYKYK). She will do well in a calmer home and seems to do well with other cats.

If you would like an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sheba is a one-year-old female Cattle dog mix. She is fully vetted, dewormed, spayed and on HW and flea/tick preventatives. She does well in a kennel and is house trained. She would thrive with an active family taking her on adventures or even a farm where she can be active, have a purpose and be with her people all the time. She is a quick learner and would be good at agility and possibly even Barn Hunts. She is so loving and will do well with people and children.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3-year-old female Labrador mix. She is very smart and eager to please. Shamrock is already spayed and fully vetted, keeps her kennel clean and on HW prevention. She loves to play ball, plays with other dogs, would love a large fenced yard to run around in and will benefit greatly having an active family who will be able to offer her all kinds of outdoor adventures.

Shamrock loves to have a purpose and wants to be with her people all the time. She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family!

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Reba is a 7-month-old female Cattle dog mix whose mom is a Red Heeler mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped. Reba currently weighs about 20 pounds and will probably be a medium-sized dog. She has been around other dogs and young children, but she is unsure about cats. She has a lot of young dog energy, so a large fenced yard and plenty of toys and activities to keep her busy will be great!

Reba can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sugar is a young Mountain Cur mix. She is fully vetted and spayed, house/kennel trained, microchipped and loves playing with other dogs. She will do well with children too. Sugar is a great girl looking for her forever family who will include her in all kinds of adventures.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Portia is a four-month-old female mixed breed, possibly a Lab and/or Hound mix. She has been vetted and dewormed. She is super fun and a high-energy girl. She does well with other dogs and kids.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785,207,5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each Sunday with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting). You can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cookie Jr. is a 9 week old male Domestic shorthair. He is vetted and neutered and enjoys being held, playing with interactive toys and wrestling with his siblings. Cookie was handled by children in his foster home and is comfortable with kids. Cookie loves snuggling in small boxes, climbing cat trees and looking for attention.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pumpkin is a young one and half year old female Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, working on her kennel/house training, microchipped, on all preventatives and good with dogs and children but no cats please.

She is young and needs an active family willing to keep working with her, giving her time to learn and adapt to her new home. Pumpkin’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions atJack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pumpkin or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Honey is a five month old female Black Mouth Mountain Cur. She is fully vetted, waiting on her spay appointment. She is super sweet and crate/ house trained. Very food motivated so she will be easy to train. Honey’s adoption fees come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

CiCi is a young Chiweenie puppy. She is funny, curious, loyal, and loves kisses. She weighs roughly 3 pounds and is working at putting on some weight. She was found abandoned in a field and surprisingly survived out there all on her own! She is a tough little thing! She does well with dogs and even cats. She is current on vaccinations and vetted. Her spay will be scheduled and mandatory as a condition of her adoption. Cici is looking for a forever family.

If you would like to be part of CiCi’s journey and can be that special person for her and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing