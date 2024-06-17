Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Releases Statement as Federal Judge Blocks Biden Administration’s Attempt to Replace Title IX Language with Social Change Agenda

Nashville, TN – “This is a big win for the Constitution and the people of Tennessee. We fought hard to protect our constitutional separation of powers, which ensures that the people, through their elected representatives, are the only authority that can make new laws.”

“If the rule we stopped had been allowed to go into effect on August 1st as scheduled, Tennessee schools and universities would have to let boys into girls’ locker rooms and other private spaces.”

“If the rule went into effect, our schools would have to punish teachers and students who declined to use someone’s preferred pronouns. These are profound changes to the law that the American people never agreed to. This rule was a huge overreach by federal bureaucrats, and the Court was right to stop it.”

To read a copy of the opinion, click here.