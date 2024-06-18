APSU announces Liz Bailum, Noah Reisig Hired as Assistant Athletic Trainers, Deja James Promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison and Assistant Director of Athletics for Human Health and Performance Lauren Norton announced the addition of assistant athletic trainers Liz Bailum, MS, LAT, ATC and Noah Reisig, LAT, ATC, Tuesday.

In addition, Harrison has announced that Deja James, who was named Austin Peay State University’s Director of Sport Psychology and Behavioral Health in July 2023, has been promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics.

Bailum, who will work with APSU’s football, cross country, and track & field programs, spent the last four years as an assistant athletic trainer at Florida A&M.

Before her time in Tallahassee, Bailum participated in the National Football League’s HBCU Internship in Mobile, Alabama, where she served as an assistant athletic trainer at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Baiul also served as an assistant athletic trainer for the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas as part of the NFL’s HBCU Pipeline Experienceship.

Bailum began her career in collegiate athletics as an intern athletic trainer at Butler. While attending Florida International, she was an athletic training student who worked with the Panthers’ football and women’s basketball programs and served at several local high school programs.

Bailum graduated from Southern Indiana with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a minor in nutrition in 2017 before earning a master’s degree in athletic training from Florida International in 2019.

Reisig, who will work with the Governors’ volleyball and beach volleyball programs, spent the last three years at Brevard College, where he served as the head athletic trainer for his final two years.

Before being named Brevard’s head athletic trainer in May 2022, Reisig began his time at Brevard as an assistant athletic trainer for the Tornadoes in September 2021. Before his time at Brevard, Reisig worked as an operations support specialist at ATI Physical Therapy.

Reisig began working in college athletics as a student athletic trainer at Erskine College, where he assisted the athletic trainer with the men’s and women’s volleyball programs. In May 2020, he graduated from Erskine College with a bachelor’s in athletic training.

As the department’s Director of Sport Psychology and Behavioral Health, James served the department’s more than 300 student-athletes through multiple avenues, including individual and team counseling sessions. She also led several staff education sessions to improve the department’s awareness and response to student-athlete mental health concerns.