Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Host Unlock Clarksville – A Day of Open House Adventures on June 22nd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS®, in recognition of National Homeownership Month, is excited to announce the first-ever Unlock Clarksville – A Day of Open House Adventures event from 11:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS®’ Young Professionals Network is hosting the event which includes Scavenger Hunt BINGO with a grand prize give-a-way!

This is a one-of-a-kind event designed to offer unprecedented opportunities for the public to take advantage of the chance to view several homes.

Meagan Miller, Chair of the Young Professional’s Network, is looking forward to what this event will provide for the Clarksville-Montgomery County community, “The Unlock Clarksville – A Day of Open Houses Adventures aims to provide a platform for potential clients to explore diverse properties, gain valuable insights into different neighborhoods and the local market. This event also provides the advantage to directly connect with real estate professionals who can help them become better informed about their future home purchase.”

The Clarksville-Montgomery County area typically has an average of 1,600 single-family homes available for sale each month. The real estate market in this area is experiencing rapid growth, with a notable increase in both home sales and property values. Over the past year, we have seen a substantial rise in demand for single-family homes, reflecting the area’s dynamic economic development and attractive living conditions.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® President, Joann Garcia, wants to share her enthusiasm for this event and encourages all community members to participate, “I am so excited about our Unlock Clarksville event, especially since June is National Homeownership Month!

Events like this allow the community to look at homes and speak with REALTORS®, lenders, and other real estate professionals to learn more about the home buying and selling process. It also provides the opportunity to connect with REALTORS® without adding any pressure. It’ll be a great time of networking, learning, food, fun, and prizes!”

If you would like more information on Unlock Clarksville – A Day of Open House Adventures, you can visit www.clarksvilleaor.com/unlock-Clarksville

For more information, get in touch with Kat Pafford via email at kat@clarksvilleaor.com or by text at 931.552.3567.

