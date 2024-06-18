Clarksville Fire Rescue Shares Fireworks Regulations, Safety Tips for July 4th

Clarksville, TN – The Fourth of July is right around the corner, so the City of Clarksville is educating residents about local fireworks ordinances, state laws, and fireworks safety.

Clarksville Fire Rescue Fire (CFR) Prevention officers are tasked with inspecting over 60 temporary fireworks tents spread around Clarksville. They are permitted to sell fireworks from June 20th -July 5th.

In Clarksville, in accordance with City code Sec 10-218, fireworks may be exploded, fired, shot, or set off inside the City Corporate Limits from July 1st to July 5th between the hours of 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Except for City conducted or sponsored events, it is unlawful for any person, organization, group, or entity to possess, use, explode, fire, shoot, or set off any type of fireworks from within any City park, recreational facility, or property.

Also, it is unlawful for any person under 16 to use, explode, or possess any fireworks within the City Limits unless they are under the direct supervision of an adult at least 18.

Tennessee Code Annotated 68-104-112 also adds that it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.

Additionally, no person may ignite or discharge any fireworks within or throw any articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle, or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.

“We want everyone to be safe this 4th of July,” stated CFR Assistant Chief Michael Rios. “The City puts on a great fireworks show. I’d leave the fireworks to the professionals. If you do choose to shoot fireworks, please be safe about it.”

Safety Tips

Clarksville Fire Rescue offers these safety tips for handling fireworks:

Know your fireworks, read the labels, and understand the specifications before igniting.

A responsible adult, 18 or older, should oversee and ensure the proper use of fireworks.

Wear proper safety gear, such as safety glasses and gloves, when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then move away.

Ensure fireworks are used outdoors in a clear area away from buildings, cars, or other potential hazards. Avoid dry grass, brush, leaves, and flammable substances.

Have a bucket of water, charged water hose, or fire extinguisher nearby.

Don’t relight a dud firework. Instead, soak it in a bucket of water overnight to ensure proper safety.

Fireworks should not be carried in your pocket or shot from metal or glass containers.

Spent fireworks can still be a fire hazard, so wet them down and place them in a metal trash can away from a building or combustible materials.

Be extra careful with sparklers. They can reach temperatures over 1,200 degrees.

“It seems like every year we respond to a house fire for firework-related reasons,” said Rios. “Make sure that you properly dispose of your fireworks. Don’t just put them in your trash can next to your house. Soak them overnight to make sure that there aren’t any hidden embers that can make for a life-changing event.”