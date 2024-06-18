83 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old Hayden Douglas
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old Hayden Douglas

News Staff
By News Staff
Hayden Douglas
Hayden Douglas

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is urgently requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing 16-year-old girl, Hayden Douglas, who has been reported as a runaway.

Douglas was last seen on June 14th at her residence on Cedarcrest Drive.

CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien describes her as 5-foot-3, weighing around 198 pounds, with long brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately so an officer can check on her status or contact CPD Detective Cash at 931.648.0656 ext. 5264.

Previous article
F&M Bank Arena Marketing Coordinator Maegan Collins Named to IAVM’s 30 Under 30
Next article
Nashville Sounds go down in the Ninth to Durham Bulls, 6-4
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online