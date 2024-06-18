Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old Hayden Douglas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is urgently requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing 16-year-old girl, Hayden Douglas, who has been reported as a runaway.

Douglas was last seen on June 14th at her residence on Cedarcrest Drive.

CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien describes her as 5-foot-3, weighing around 198 pounds, with long brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately so an officer can check on her status or contact CPD Detective Cash at 931.648.0656 ext. 5264.