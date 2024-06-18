F&M Bank Arena Marketing Coordinator Maegan Collins Named to IAVM’s 30 Under 30

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena Marketing Coordinator Maegan Collins was named to the International Association of Venue Managers’ 30 Under 30 class of 2024 in May. Collins, along with 29 other young professionals in the venue management industry from across the country, will be formally recognized at the IAVM’s VenueConnect event in Portland, OR on July 28th-31st, 2024.

The IAVM is an industry-leading organization that brings together senior executives and managers from public assembly venues around the world. Per its website, it is the “acknowledged organization providing superlative leadership, cutting-edge innovation, advanced education, supportive advocacy, opportunities for networking and connection to other venue professionals around the world.”

Launched in 2015, IAVM’s 30 Under 30 program identifies, recognizes, and develops talented young industry professionals through added access and exposure to its vast network of members.

Collins, who joined the F&M Bank Arena staff in January 2023, has been an integral part in the growth of the facility’s events and overall marketing strategy during the inaugural year of operation. She continues to find innovative ways to connect with the community and deliver impactful messaging for F&M Bank Aena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville.

