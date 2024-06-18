Nashville Sounds go down in the Ninth to Durham Bulls, 6-4

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (35-35) blew three leads versus the Durham Bulls (34-36) and lost 6-4 on Monday night at First Horizon Park.

Garrett Mitchell shined in his first home game with the Sounds this season. Two go-ahead home runs and three RBI out of the leadoff spot was not enough, thanks to a late collapse from the bullpen.

Mitch White (0-2) entered the eighth inning with a one-run lead. He allowed three hits in the inning en route to Durham evening the score at three. Isaac Collins had a tremendous throw to third base to nab a runner and got the Sounds out of the inning without further damage.

White was granted another lead for the top of the ninth but faltered yet again. He allowed a two-out base knock to Kameron Misner which gave Durham a 5-4 lead and followed with a hit-by-pitch and two walks that furthered Durham’s advantage to 6-4.

Garrett Stallings was superb in his longest outing of the season. He went 5 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run with four strikeouts. Rob Zastryzny entered in relief of Stallings in the sixth and worked a scoreless 1 1/3 innings with two punchouts.

Both teams were quiet in the scoring column early but got on the board in the fifth inning. A solo home run gave Durham the lead in the top half and Mitchell answered with a two-run blast to give Nashville their first lead of the game.

After Durham tied the game at two in the top of the seventh, Michell hit his second homer of the game to push the Sounds ahead 3-2 in the bottom half. The back-and-forth continued in the eighth with Durham once again tying the game in the top half. But Collins roped a home run down the right field line to give Nashville a lead once again at 4-3.

Nashville was unable to hold onto three separate leads and dropped their fifth game in a row for the first time this season.

The second game of the six-game series continues tomorrow night. Left-hander DL Hall (MLB Rehab) will be on the bump for Nashville. He will be opposed by fellow southpaw Tyler Alexander (0-1, 4.63) for Durham. The first pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Garrett Mitchell’s two home runs was the seventh multi-homer game for Nashville this season. His last multi-homer game was on April 4th, 2023 against the New York Mets.

Mitch White (2.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 3 WP) was charged with the loss and a blown save. White is 0-2 in three appearances for Nashville with a 15.00 ERA (6.0 IP/10 ER). In 13 appearances between the Giants, Blue Jays, and Brewers, White was 1-1 with a 7.23 ERA (23.2 IP/19 ER).

Garrett Stallings (5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) had his longest outing since he went 5 2/3 innings at Buffalo on September 20th, 2023 with Norfolk.

