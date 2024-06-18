Ruby’s Happy Farm to Host Annual Feel-Good Fest Celebrating Agriculture, Community

Cross Plains, TN – Ruby’s Happy Farm, a beloved family-owned farm and Agritourism destination, is excited to announce its annual Feel-Good Fest; a family-friendly event celebrating agriculture, wellness, and community.

Set for June 22nd, 2024, the Feel-Good Fest will offer a rich mix of educational and entertaining activities for all ages. The event will feature insightful discussions on agriculture, wellness, and history, led by partner experts from the National Corvette Museum and Tennessee State University.

These sessions are designed to inspire and educate visitors about STEM and agricultural topics.

Additionally, the festival will host a lively assortment of entertainers, food trucks, and vendors, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for everyone. The event will take place at 2175 Friendship Road in Cross Plains, TN offering an ideal setting for attendees to enjoy music, engaging activities, and local vendors.

This year’s Feel-Good Festival is expected to host over 2,000 attendees and has received widespread support from both local and national brands. A few notable partners include Tennessee State University, LaCroix Sparkling Water, Black Soil KY, BB Printing and Experience Robertson County.

Ruby’s Happy Farm is a family legacy of many generations, with deep roots in the community.

Originally purchased in 1963 by family members who were former sharecroppers, the 11-acre property has been cultivated for decades, producing tobacco, corn, and wheat among other crops. In 2023, Ashley Brooks, owner and CEO, transformed Ruby’s Happy Farm into an Agritourism Enterprise, continuing the tradition of farming while also providing a welcoming space for guests.

This transition honors the farm’s storied past while looking forward to a future of sustainable agriculture without the use of chemicals.

For further information about the Feel-Good Festival please visit their event website.