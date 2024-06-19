APSU Hockey Club Debuts to Sold-Out Crowd at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – April of 2024 was the beginning of a new era for Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics, with the premiere of the Governors Hockey Club at the Ford Ice Center inside the F&M Bank Arena.

A sold-out venue saw Govs Ice Hockey host the University of Alabama at Birmingham team for a 2-game stand, played on successive nights.

Tickets were only $5.00, and both games sold out quickly. Admission is for a limited number of seats and a standing pit. APSU won against UAB 6–0 on Friday and 6–3 on Saturday.

