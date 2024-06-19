Customs House Museum’s Jammin in June Features James Parker on June 22nd

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is excited to announce its upcoming event, Jammin in June, set for June 22nd, 2024.

The event will take place from 6:00pm to 9:00pm and is exclusively for guests aged 21 and up. Tickets are priced at $50.00.

The evening promises a captivating experience with live music from James Parker, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and plenty of dancing.

James Parker, a talented singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas, will headline the event. Known for his unique blend of modern Americana and traditional soul, Parker’s music is inspired by artists like Amos Lee and Bruce Robison. His Clarksville roots add a special touch to his storytelling through sound.

Proceeds from Jammin in June will support the Museum’s mission. Your contributions will help the Museum continue offering children creative programs, showcase artists’ works in new exhibits, and preserve the community’s history by expanding the collection.

Get Tickets

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org