Gershman Mortgage Launches in Clarksville, Emphasizing Community-Focused Services

Clarksville, TN – Gershman Mortgage in Clarksville, Tennessee, celebrated its official opening with a Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

Branch Manager Mia Lindsey said, “We are a local mortgage company based in St. Louis, MO. When my husband retired from the military, we stayed in Clarksville, and we loved it. We’re proud to now be working with Gershman Co.

“This company is community-based and is about giving more to its clients. We want people to know we’re here, and we understand their needs. We offer mortgages, refinancing, construction loans, etc. I’ve been doing this for seven years, and we have a great team that includes Candace Wilson, Shannon Stewart, Valerie Morrison, and Bonita Cash.”

Jeff Ogden, Gershman’s senior vice president of production, said, “We have around 30 branches nationwide. We’re very happy to have Mia on board. We’re all about hands-on customer service. Borrowers want a personal experience. Mia is great with customers and great within the community. We’re excited to be part of Clarksville, Tennessee.”

Photo Gallery