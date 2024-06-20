Austin Peay State University publishes collected volume, professors Rudy Baker, Erin Carlin present at global security conference

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Rudy B. Baker and Dr. Erin Rowland Carlin, faculty members at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Institute for National Security & Military Studies (INSMS), recently presented at a prestigious academic conference held from June 4th to 5th in Belgrade, Serbia.

Presenters at “Squaring the Circle: Navigating Changes in Contemporary International Relations” addressed pivotal issues such as global power shifts, regional conflicts and international cooperation. Austin Peay also co-published a collected volume of papers from the event, which will serve as a significant resource for international relations professionals.

INSMS director Dr. Rich Mifsud served as co-editor of the volume, and INSMS assistant professor Simon Rotzer was part of the review board. The publication includes the research Baker and Carlin discussed during the conference.

Baker’s presentation introduced a new theoretical framework to evaluate how transnational actors shape state behavior, while Carlin’s examined how mediator knowledge competency skills impact the peace mediation process.

The event was supported by the Ministry of Science, Technological Development and Innovation of the Republic of Serbia and organized by the Institute of International Politics and Economics (IIPE) and the University of Belgrade Faculty of Security Studies. Austin Peay formalized a landmark partnership with IIPE earlier this year to promote global security and academic exchange.

Notable speakers at the conference’s opening ceremony included Professor Vladan ?oki?, rector of the University of Belgrade; Marko ?uri?, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia; Professor Vladimir Cvetkovi?, dean of the Faculty of Security Studies; and Professor Branislav ?or?evi?, director of IIPE.

Significant diplomatic delegations from the People’s Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, Israel, and the European Union also attended the conference. Other notable attendees included members of the Serbian military, further emphasizing the importance of the discussions.

The conference’s working sessions were divided into three thematic panels: “Global changes and the role of great powers,” “European security architecture and regional relations” and “Regional security of the Balkans in changing international circumstances.”

Experts from 16 countries delivered their academic papers, contributing to a rich and diverse dialogue on international relations. Baker and Carlin’s participation underscores Austin Peay’s commitment to academic excellence and global engagement.

About Dr. Rudy B. Baker

Dr. Rudy B. Baker is an assistant professor at INSMS. He received his legal education at the University of Illinois and the University of California at Berkeley, and his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Southern California.

His areas of expertise include international law, comparative constitutional/criminal law and judicial politics. Baker has published extensively and held various academic and professional appointments internationally.

About Dr. Erin Rowland Carlin

Dr. Erin Rowland Carlin is an assistant professor at INSMS. She holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Her research interests include mass shooting incidents, peace mediation, domestic and global security, emergency management, public policy, and nuclear security.