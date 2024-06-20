86.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Clarksville Police Establish Perimeter Around Home on Timberline Way

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has established a perimeter around 1942 Timberline Way following a shooting in progress call received at 8:57am. The incident appears to be domestic-related.

Upon arrival, officers quickly took control of the scene, ensuring there was no threat to the residents in the immediate area or the surrounding neighborhood.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident,” stated a CPD spokesperson, emphasizing that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

As the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available for release at this time. The CPD will provide updates as more information becomes available.

