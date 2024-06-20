Montgomery County’s Imagination Library Seeks Community Support with New Sponsorship Opportunities

Montgomery County, TN – The Imagination Library of Montgomery County, an extension of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest initiative, which aims to ensure the program’s success and sustainability.

The organization is unveiling new Sponsorship Packets designed to engage local businesses, philanthropists, and community leaders in supporting the incredible work of instilling a love of reading among the county’s youngest residents.

“While Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a phenomenal program, it’s important to clarify that each affiliate is responsible for funding their book-giving efforts. Although Dolly Parton’s name is associated with the program, full funding is not provided by her,” said the current chair of the Advisory Board, Bobette Bouton.

“In reality, we heavily rely on the generous support of our local community in Montgomery County to ensure that every child in our area receives the gifts of reading. Our new sponsorship packets represent a significant step forward in how we engage with our gracious donors and the broader business community,” Bouton stated.

The ILMC Advisory Board sees the new sponsorship packet as an opportunity to be part of a community-wide movement that can transform lives through the power of books. The packets have been thoughtfully designed to offer various levels of engagement, ensuring that businesses and individuals can contribute in a way that aligns with their capacity to give back and their dedication to the community, thereby playing a crucial role in promoting early literacy in Montgomery County.

On average, the ILMC delivers 9,500 books each month—each book costs $2.20, a small investment in a child’s future. Tennessee research shows that children in the program enter kindergarten more prepared to learn than their non-participating peers. Children enrolled in the program for more extended periods are more likely to score higher on academic assessments into third grade.

For more information on becoming a sponsor or donate to the Imagination Library of Montgomery County, visit www.govenorsfoundation.org/donate and designate MONTGOMERY COUNTY. To receive a sponsorship packet, email imaginationlibrarymctn@gmail.com.