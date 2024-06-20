Roxy Regional Theatre’s “9 to 5: The Musical” continues Tonight, Tickets Selling Fast

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre wants to thank everyone who packed our houses last weekend and brought us a fantastic SOLD-OUT opening night of 9 to 5: The Musical!

Suppose you have yet to experience this stellar cast and crew. In that case, this weekend brings more chances to Rediscover Your Voice with this empowering and hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era.

Tickets are going quickly, so don’t delay in making your reservations — and remember to take advantage of our discounts!

Thursday, June 20th at 7:00pm (Limited Availability)

Friday, June 21st at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 22nd at 2:00pm (Limited Availability)

Saturday, June 22nd at 7:00pm

Thursday, June 27th at 7:00pm

Friday, June 28th at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 29th at 2:00pm

Saturday, June 29th at 7:00pm

Military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University (APSU) students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students can take advantage of $10,00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are accepted.

These offers can only be redeemed by phone or in person at the box office and must be mentioned at the time of reservation.

Featuring the music of Dolly Parton and based on the hit 1980 comedy film, 9 to 5: The Musical is set in the late 1970s, when three female coworkers are pushed to the boiling point and concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss.

In a hilarious turn of events, Violet (Victoria Wolfe), Judy (Rachel Lind) and Doralee (Dana Cullinane) live out their wildest fantasy — giving their boss the boot! While their boss Franklin Hart (Travis Ulrich) remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

Directed by Leigh Martha Klinger with choreography by Nikki Ahlf Holladay and music direction by Austin Shaw, 9 to 5: The Musical also features Ashley Birnbaum, Peyton Ellis, Sebastian Fenton, David Graham, Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Jared Ivey, Beth Kirby, Faith Konty, Michael Richards, Nicolas Sperandeo, Alex Vanburen, Caleb Crosby and Cooper Maurer.

Produced in part through the generous support of David Magers & Stephanie Taylor, Stacey Streetman, and Larry & Barbara Goolsby, 9 to 5: The Musical is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, and based on the Twentieth Century Fox film. 9 to 5: The Musical is presented through special arrangement, and Music Theatre International (MTI) supplies all authorized performance materials.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Please note: This production contains fog effects, flashing lights, and adult themes and situations that may not be suitable for all audiences.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.