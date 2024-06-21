Marsha Blackburn: President Joe Biden’s Open Border Is a Terror Threat

Washington, D.C. – FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered a startling message to Congress earlier this month.

As more and more illegal aliens enter our country from all over the world, Wray testified before the Senate, “the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, not unlike the ISIS K attack we saw at the Russian concert hall back in March” that killed more than 100 people, is “increasingly concerning.”

Just days after his comments, federal authorities arrested eight Tajikistan nationals with alleged ISIS ties in Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia. And to no one’s surprise, all eight suspects entered our country by illegally crossing President Biden’s open border.

In fact, Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security reportedly apprehended and vetted the eight suspects after they crossed the southern border. But instead of deporting them, the Biden administration released the illegal aliens into our country with only a notice to appear before an immigration judge.

The arrests mark just the latest example of how President Joe Biden is creating a growing terror threat in America with his open border agenda.

In April, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a suspected member of the terrorist group Hezb-e-Islami after the Biden administration released the Afghan migrant, who illegally crossed the southern border, into our country in March 2023. And in January, ICE arrested a 27-year-old Somalian man in Minnesota who is a member of the terror group al Shabaab after the terror suspect illegally crossed our border last year.

The rising terror threat comes as President Biden has allowed more than 10 million illegal immigrants—larger than the populations of 38 of our states—to enter our country since taking office.

Among them, nearly 400 individuals on the terror watch list—that we know of—have entered our country through the southern border, including 80 since the start of fiscal year 2024. By comparison, just 11 suspected terrorists were apprehended at our southern border between fiscal years 2017 and 2020.

In addition, since October alone, more than 50,000 special interest aliens—illegal immigrants who travel from countries such as Iran, Turkey, Syria, and China—have crossed our border.

Unfortunately, many more terror suspects and special interest aliens have likely entered our country. Recent reports confirm what Border Patrol has long told me: that many criminal migrants present false identities to U.S. authorities at the border to avoid deportation after being flagged on a background check.

At the same time, illegal immigrants from countries that refuse to provide criminal history information to the U.S., including Communist China and Venezuela, often conceal past criminal activity in their home countries from Border Patrol.

More and more, Tennesseans and Americans are voicing their concerns about the security risk of President Biden’s open border. Instead of changing course, the President is doubling down on the same failed policies that endanger the safety of every American.

Just this month, the Biden administration reportedly instructed border agents in the San Diego sector to release into our country any illegal alien from nearly all eastern hemisphere countries.

And last week, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas boasted during a TV interview that the administration is establishing “safe mobility offices” in foreign countries, including Colombia, Ecuador, and Guatemala, to “reach people where they are.”

One thing should clear: The Joe Biden administration is determined to make illegal immigration legal—regardless of the frightening consequences.