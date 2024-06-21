Montgomery County Volunteer Fire celebrates certification of Fourteen Volunteers

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue celebrated 14 newly certified firefighters on Tuesday evening at Civic Hall as family members and others attended to show their support.

Montgomery County Mayor Golden told the new firefighters he was proud of them. “You are the ones who run into a fire to help when others run out. We appreciate what you stand for and what you do,” added Mayor Golden.

Fire Captain and Training Officer Kevin Falsetto followed expressing the importance of ethics in Montgomery County Fire Service while reading through the standard of ethics.

“Everything you do now represents all of us. Be proud of your accomplishment to become certified, and hold high the standards of Montgomery County Firefighters,” expressed Falsetto.

The new firefighters came up individually to receive their certificates from Training Officer Captain Logan Face, their badge Deputy Chief Randy Steeley, and a fire service coin from Montgomery County Fire Chief Ed Baggett.

To become a volunteer firefighter with Montgomery County, candidates must complete 108 hours of training through the Tennessee State Fire Service & Codes Enforcement Academy over a 2-month period. Continuous Monthly training is required to maintain membership as a volunteer firefighter.

For information about Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service, visit mcgtn.org.