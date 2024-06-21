Nashville Sounds get 7-4 win against Durham Bulls at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Brian Navarreto excelled in his first game back for the Nashville Sounds (37-36) and led the offense to a win versus the Durham Bulls (35-38), 7-4, in the third sellout of the season at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

The dynamic duo of Yonny Hernández and Brian Navarreto carried the offense with three runs scored, four hits and four RBI combined in the victory. The Sounds jumped out to a lead in the second inning on back-to-back RBI triples from Hernández and Navarreto. It was Navarreto’s first at-bat with Nashville since March 30th. Chris Roller added an RBI groundout to cap off a three-run inning.

Chad Patrick worked another solid outing tonight with 5 2/3 innings pitched, two hits, two runs (one earned) and four strikeouts. He was one out away from his seventh quality start on the season when he was replaced by Ryan Middendorf with the bases loaded. Middendorf induced a groundout to end the inning, maintaining a 3-2 lead.

Durham fought their way back into the ballgame with a run in the fourth and sixth innings. But the Sounds answered in a repeat of the second inning with RBI hits by Hernández and Navarreto followed with another RBI groundout by Roller. The second three-run inning of the game put Nashville comfortably ahead 6-2.

After Durham started a rally in the seventh and cut the Nashville advantage to 6-4, Rob Zastryzny entered and stranded a Bulls runner at second base. Vinny Capra made an excellent catch crashing into the netting in foul ground down the left-field line and Zastryzny was emphatic after punching out René Pinto to end the frame.

Isaac Collins gave the Sounds some breathing room with his ninth home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh. Nick Bennett closed the door with two scoreless innings for his first save of the season and evened the current series with Durham at two games each.

Gane five of the six-game series is set for tomorrow night. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (1-4, 7.66) will be on the mound for Nashville. He will face off against left-hander Jacob Lopez (2-3, 5.25) for Durham. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

The back-to-back triples by Yonny Hernández and Brian Navarreto in the second inning was the 11 th time the Sounds have hit two triples in an inning since 2005. It is the second time this year with back-to-back triples (Owen Miller and Noah Campbell, first inning, May 2nd vs. Norfolk).

time the Sounds have hit two triples in an inning since 2005. It is the second time this year with back-to-back triples (Owen Miller and Noah Campbell, first inning, May 2nd vs. Norfolk). Tonight’s crowd of 10,222 is the largest on a Friday at First Horizon Park since May 26th, 2023 vs. Iowa (10,312). It was the third sellout for the Sounds this season.

Tonight was the latest (by calendar date) the Sounds have had their first ejection of the season in the First Horizon Park era.

Brian Navarreto hit his first triple since July 6th, 2023 against Columbus. He played in the first two games of the season for Nashville but missed the next 70 games with injury.

