Natural Living Fair at Tanglewood House Draws Hundreds to Celebrate Local Vendors, Plant Sellers

Clarksville, TN – The annual Natural Living Fair and Plant Sale at Tanglewood House, a 2-day event, brought hundreds out to enjoy the facility’s beautiful grounds and interact with dozens of vendors and plant-sellers.

The event was free to the public, and filled with tables manned by local farmers, artisans, food vendors and more. The diverse lineup included Hearts in Balance – Reiki and Holistic Arts, Hudubam book store, Emerald City CBD, Island Jerk Flava, Beez’s Bakery, Poppin’ in the City and more.

Organizer Amy Patton said, “The Natural Living Fair and plant sale began in 2015. It’s a yearly event that happens at Tanglewood House in the Spring. We feature lots of local businesses, farmers, artisans, and holistic practitioners. You can enjoy food trucks and live music in a very relaxed atmosphere. Plant sellers at this year’s event included Sweeter Days Farm, Firefly Farm, Sunday Morning Flower Farm, Starts and Stitches. and Healthy Yards.

Photo Gallery