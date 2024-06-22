Austin Peay State University Volleyball releases 2024 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Taylor Mott has announced the Governors 2024 28-match slate.

The Governors kick off the season with five straight weekends on the road, beginning at the Memphis Invitational, August 30th-31st. While in Memphis, the Govs face Tennessee Tech, Mississippi Valley State, and host Memphis.

The following weekend, the Govs head to the Middle Tennessee Invitational, September 6th-7th, to face Southeast Missouri, Lehigh, and host Middle Tennessee.

The Governors then travel to St. Charles, Missouri for the Lindenwood Invitational, September 14th, where they take on Southern Illinois and Lindenwood in the one-day event.

The next weekend, the APSU Govs conclude preconference play at Western Kentucky’s Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 20th-21st, and face Eastern Illinois, Arkansas State, and host Western Kentucky.

The Govs’ 16-match Atlantic Sun Conference slate also kicks off with a Bluegrass State road trip where they take on Bellarmine on September 27th and Eastern Kentucky on September 29th.

The Governors long-awaited home opening weekend opens October against Lipscomb, October 4th, and ASUN newcomer West Georgia, October 5th, at the Winfield Dunn Center. They remain home the following weekend to host North Alabama, October 11th, and Central Arkansas, October 12th.

After the four-match homestand, the APSU Govs take off to the Sunshine State for matches against Jacksonville on October 18th and North Florida on October 19th, both held in Jacksonville, Florida

After returning from Florida, Austin Peay State University opens its final five-match homestand of the season against Stetson on October 25th and a Homecoming match against reigning ASUN Champions Florida Gulf Coast on October 26th before hosting Chattanooga for a midweek match on October 29th. The home schedule concludes with matches against Eastern Kentucky on November 1st and Bellarmine on November 2nd.

The APSU Govs complete the regular season on the road, starting with a quick trip to Lipscomb on November 5th, in Nashville, before heading to Florence, Alabama, to play North Alabama on November 8th. APSU faces Central Arkansas, November 10th, in Conway, Arkansas before the final regular season match against Queens, November 16th, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The ASUN Conference Volleyball Championship will be held November 21st-23rd in Ft. Myers, Florida. The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship starts two weeks later, beginning at campus sites.

2024 APSU Volleyball Schedule