Educational Session at Fort Campbell SRU Underscores Benefits of Service Animals for Veterans

Fort Campbell SRU Gains Insights on Service Animal Support from BACH's Aaron Tippett. (Justin Moeller, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit and staff recently conducted a Q&A session about service animals.

Aaron Tippett of the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Educational and Staff Development department, along with his service animal, Angel, led the discussion, providing valuable insights on the benefits these animals offer to Soldiers and individuals.

In an unofficial capacity, Tippett shared his personal experiences transitioning out of the Army and how Angel has significantly supported him as a service animal.

This session aimed to educate participants about the potential benefits of service animals for Disabled Veterans.

